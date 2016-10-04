Bangladesh's July-August current account surplus reaches over 3 bln USD

Xinhua, September 30, 2020DHAKA, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh's current account balance recorded a surplus of over 3 billion U.S. dollars in July-August period of the fiscal year 2020-21 (July 2020-June 2021).According to the recently published central bank data, the current account balance showed a surplus of 3,296 million U.S. dollars during the first two months in 2020-21 fiscal year against a surplus of 204 million U.S. dollars during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year (July 2019-June 2020).The central bank's current account balance and overall balance of payments have maintained positive trend as export earnings have rebounded after months of recording a decline and inflow of remittances bolstered despite the economic impacts of COVID-19 in home and abroad.According to Bangladesh Bank data, the flow of inward remittances surged 50 percent year on year to 4.56 billion U. S. dollars in July-August this year. Enditem