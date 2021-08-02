Bangladesh’s IRON wins Gustave Trouvé Electric Boat Awards

Published at 03:18 pm July 28th, 2021

The boat is a 20.5m wood fibre composite solar catamaran custom-built with six cabins for passengers and used for tourism cruisesIRON, a solar catamaran made in Bangladesh, has won the Gustave Trouvé Electric Boat Awards 2021 in the Customized/DIY Electric Boats category.The judges’ panel of Gustave Trouvé Electric Boat Association selected eight winners in as many categories by voting, according to media reports.Named after Gustave Pierre Trouvé, a French electrical engineer and inventor in the 19th century, and organized by Canada's Plugboat, this is the only electric vessel competition in the world.ECOMARINE BD’s first project IRON is a 20.5m wood fibre composite solar catamaran custom-built with six cabins for passengers and used for tourism cruises.Fully powered by rooftop solar panels and a battery bank, IRON has been designed with an innovative hull to be extremely energy efficient for large clocking speeds of up to 12km/h when using only one of its two 8kW electric motors.Marketed by Avijatrik Tourism Ltd, IRON offers its cruise experience on the Shitalakshya River.The boat has two sections — upper and lower deck. The upper deck has a sitting capacity of 30 people and the cabins are in the lower deck including a dining and kitchen facility, according to Avijatrik’s website.