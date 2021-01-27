What's new

Bangladesh’s infrastructure attractive to investors, Egyptian envoy tells DCCI President

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
6,536
-5
9,477
Bangladesh’s infrastructure attractive to investors, Egyptian envoy tells DCCI President

FE Online Desk | Published: January 27, 2021 21:11:35 | Updated: January 27, 2021 22:21:33

Bangladesh’s infrastructure attractive to investors, Egyptian envoy tells DCCI President



The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has called upon the Egyptian authorities to increase imports from Bangladesh and investment collaboration with Bangladeshi entrepreneurs.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman made the call when Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Haytham Ghobhashy called on him in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“Egypt can utilise Bangladesh in producing the same or similar products to become price competitive in Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” Mr Rahman told the envoy.

Referring to Bangladesh’s global ranking of having the second-largest pool of online workers, he added that Egypt can utilise this expertise for mutual benefits.

Saying that Egypt is more focused on doing business with and making investment in the South Asian nations, Ambassador Haytham Ghobhashy sought Bangladesh’s cooperation in boosting trade with the region.

The DCCI leader requested the ambassador to take steps to import cotton, knitwear, woven garments, footwear, pharmaceuticals and ceramic products from Bangladesh.

The country imported goods worth US$61.9 million from Egypt as against exports valued US$28.36 million in 2019-20 whereas Bangladesh earning from export of jute alone was US$31.33 million the year before.

The DCCI President proposed setting up of an `Egypt Help Desk’ at the leading chamber to facilitate entrepreneurs from both the countries with required information relating to trade and investment.

The ambassador said as Bangladesh needs to improve its infrastructures to raise standard of living, the Egyptian entrepreneurs can play a vital role in the development of this sector.

“Construction and infrastructure sector of Bangladesh are full of potential for foreign investors where governments and private sector of two countries can explore the possibility of collaboration,” Mr Ghobhashy pointed out.

He urged the Bangladesh private sector to invest in Egypt to take advantage of the potential in terms of exports.

DCCI Senior Vice President NKA Mobin, Deputy Head of Mission of Egypt Embassy Mariam M Ragaei and DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain were present during the meeting.

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Bangladesh’s infrastructure attractive to investors, Egyptian envoy tells DCCI President

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has called upon the Egyptian authorities to increase imports from Bangladesh and investment collaboration with Bangladeshi entrepreneurs. DCCI President Rizwan Rahman made the call when Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Haytham Ghobhashy...
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
8,570
-5
7,832
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ukraine
whatever you do with the egyptians... don't employ their engineers and construction firms please...
ruined kuwait with masri engineering... the buildings are designed like crap.. the road is wobbly or designed poorly for the appropriate speed... the finishing is lacking... just a horrible mess...
they're however expert farmers like us and love to farm...
 
mb444

mb444

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2012
3,480
0
5,439
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Egypt really has not a lot to offer BD except perhaps a few tips on tourism.

BD needs to focus on and devote time to countries more selectively.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
14,557
2
22,836
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Michael Corleone said:
whatever you do with the egyptians... don't employ their engineers and construction firms please...
ruined kuwait with masri engineering... the buildings are designed like crap.. the road is wobbly or designed poorly for the appropriate speed... the finishing is lacking... just a horrible mess...
they're however expert farmers like us and love to farm...
Click to expand...
I'm sure we could find ways to exchange expertise.

Agriculturally - in Cotton, date production, we could collaborate, which we are weak in.

Also - we grow stuff they don't produce, like Bananas and other tropical humid climate fruit. We could export those.

Even if we cannot collaborate, we still have to keep diplomacy open. I remember they were generous enough to give us older Type 59 tanks, which we refurbished to Durjoy standards.

One Muslim country usually supports another Muslim country. Look at what our Saiful Azam (and other Pakistani Aces) did for Jordan and Iraq.
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
8,570
-5
7,832
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ukraine
Bilal9 said:
I'm sure we could find ways to exchange expertise.

Agriculturally - in Cotton, date production, we could collaborate, which we are weak in.

Also - we grow stuff they don't produce, like Bananas and other tropical humid climate fruit. We could export those.

Even if we cannot collaborate, we still have to keep diplomacy open. I remember they were generous enough to give us older Type 59 tanks, which we refurbished to Durjoy standards.

One Muslim country usually supports another Muslim country. Look at what our Saiful Azam (and other Pakistani Aces) did for Jordan and Iraq.
Click to expand...
Do we struggle with cotton because of the climate? I’m not sure but yield in bd seems low?
They produce mangos but not as good as Bangladesh, ofc if Bangladesh has surplus they could export
They gave us type 54 with tank shells because they were happy when sheikh Mujib sent tea for the soldiers in Israeli front. The t54 was later converted to Chinese 59 standard

they can certainly help us with tourism. Lots of Ukrainians go there every year sunbathing in sharm el sheikh. Wouldn’t mind babes coming to enjoy our royal Bengal tigers 🐯
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
656
0
291
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Michael Corleone said:
Do we struggle with cotton because of the climate? I’m not sure but yield in bd seems low?
They produce mangos but not as good as Bangladesh, ofc if Bangladesh has surplus they could export
They gave us type 54 with tank shells because they were happy when sheikh Mujib sent tea for the soldiers in Israeli front. The t54 was later converted to Chinese 59 standard

they can certainly help us with tourism. Lots of Ukrainians go there every year sunbathing in sharm el sheikh. Wouldn’t mind babes coming to enjoy our royal Bengal tigers 🐯
Click to expand...

Hah Slavs :woot: , I know you're a gopnik in disguise lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom