Bangladesh’s importance in South Asia growing, US Ambassador says

Published: February 18, 2021 20:58:29US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller on Thursday said Bangladesh is achieving growing importance in South Asia due to its socio-economic progress.Earl Miller underscored that the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a good occasion to reinvigorate the relations between two countries, reports UNB.He discussed the possibility of the visit of high dignitaries of the US Government this year to join the celebration.The Ambassador met Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed ways and means to further enhance the existing excellent bilateral relations between two friendly nations.The Foreign Minister reiterated that Rashed Chowdhury, the convicted killer of the Father of the Nation, should be deported from the US without further delay.After the assumption of the new US administration led by US President Joe Biden, they observed that the prospect of having closer ties between the two countries has enhanced.The Ambassador also expressed optimism that Bangladesh-US ties would further enhance in the coming days under the new US administration.He assured Bangladesh of the continued engagement of the United States in its socio-economic development.Foreign Minister Momen underscored that Bangladesh, given its commendable socio-economic progress in the last one decade, expects closer support from and collaboration with the US in the coming days.Seeking more US investment in economic hones and high tech parks, he emphasised that the United States may consider investing in the ICT sector in Bangladesh, a prioritised area of development.The preservation of mangrove forest in the Sundarbans and the management of water resources can be other areas where the US can provide technical cooperation, he added, noting that Bangladesh needs technology transfer from the US.Recalling that two countries’ bilateral ties have historical footing, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister expressed a conviction that this would continue to enhance further.He thanked for the continued support from the US on the Rohingya issue, underscoring that the repatriation of them remains the priority for Bangladesh.Recalling his recent telephone discussion with US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Dr Momen reiterated Bangladesh’s keenness to work with the US, both bilaterally and multilaterally, on the issue of climate change, including during the upcoming COP26 of the UNFCCC to be held in Glasgow, UK in November 2021.