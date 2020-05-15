Bangladesh’s Identity Crisis: To Be or Not to Be Secular

Bangladeshi so called secular aren't secular , but they are pseudo Hindutva aka bootlicker of Narendra Modi and gong.

{ Say : O ye that reject Faith!

I worship not that which ye worship,

Nor will ye worship that which I worship.

Nor will I worship those whom you have worshipped;,

Nor will ye worship that which I worship.

To you be your Way, and to me mine.

~

Surah Kafirun

}

We are true secular. Sura Kafirun clearly ordered us to become secular.Secular means religious imparity/freedom for all religion.So Holy Quran clearly teach us secularism ,We aren't like hindutva swine who kill human being because of eating beef!We don't have to learn secularism form cow cola drinkers!