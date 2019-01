Bangladesh’s growth will offer opportunities for India-China collaboration outside BRI

With Pakistan and Bangladesh currently growing respectively at 5.5 and 7.86 per cent, the current gross national product (GDP) of $275 billion of Bangladesh seems set to cross Pakistan’s $305 billion economy.



Comparisons become more acute in exploring other indices. Pakistan’s 200 million people compared to 165 million Bangladeshis makes their per capita GDP represent a whole new reality: Bangladesh’s $1,800 per capita GDP had long surpassed Pakistan’s $1,600 per capita GDP. From being a least developed country (LDC) Bangladesh has come to be categorized as rapidly developing middle income economy.



Bangladesh’s exports have made impressive strides reaching $36 billion for 2018 compared to Pakistan’s $21 billion, their public debts standing respectively at $32 billion and $62 billion each. The new prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan inherited rapidly shrinking foreign exchange reserves of around $14 billion while Bangladesh foreign exchange reserves reached #32.93 billion for 2018.

Fear of default on payments has seen Imran Khan shuttling between China, Saudi Arabia, and international financial institutions requesting for a bailout – and the United Arab Emirates this week finalized a $6.2 billion package