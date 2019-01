Bangladesh's growing success in fruit production

Bangladesh marks the highest rate of increase in fruit production among the world's fruit producing countries. It is the tenth largest tropical fruit producer, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

Despite its limited geographical area and burgeoning population, Bangladesh has topped other countries to increase its fruit cultivation land by 10 per cent per year.

According to FAO, over the last 18 years the rapid production of mango has been the highest in Bangladesh. The production has increased by 16 per cent per year and the per head consummation doubled over the last 10 years.



Around 2.4 million tonnes of mangoes were harvested in 2017-18.

According to the agriculture ministry, this year 12.1 million tonnes of fruits have been produced in the country which is 1.8 million tonnes more than 10 years before

.