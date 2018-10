Bangladesh’s economy is developing very fast, and it is expected to reach 1 trillion US dollars of GDP in 2030 according to the current development speed.

but i think the speed of economic growth will accelerate.

china is a example .

China's per capita GDP 2004(1502$),2012(6337$)

Bangladesh per capita GDP 2017(1550$) 2025/2026(exceed 6000)

Bangladesh’s GDP per capita is more than 6,000 US dollars, and GDP will exceed 1 trillion US dollars .The military budget exceeds 10 billion dollars.

8 years later , I will be back here .

I believe my prediction.

