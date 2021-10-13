What's new

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass that of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

Bangladesh's GDP to surpass that of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

Mohsin Bhuiyan & Tarif Tahmeed Khan
13 October, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 09:47 pm

Bangladesh's GDP to surpass that of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

The country's GDP is expected to cross the $500 billion mark in FY25
The country’s GDP is expected to cross the $500 billion mark in FY25

Bangladesh's economy is projected to reach $516.24 billion in the fiscal 2024-25, outperforming advanced economies such as Denmark, Singapore and Hong Kong along the way, says the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Denmark is expected to have a GDP of $484.38 billion at the current dollar value in 2025, while Singapore and Hong Kong will see their economies reach $461.51 billion and $452.10 billion, respectively.

The forecast was revealed in the IMF's World Economic Outlook database on Tuesday.

Approaching a $500 billion+ economy, Bangladesh would also surpass Norway ($497.55 billion), the Philippines ($506.66 billion) and even the oil-rich United Arab Emirates ($480.03 billion) by 2025.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), Bangladesh's GDP was $355 billion in FY21, up from $323 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the IMF forecasted 6.54% real GDP growth for Bangladesh in the current fiscal year, which is expected to reach 7.2% in FY25.

Dr Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office, told The Business Standard, "These comparisons would only hold significance if we consider the overall economy as a market."


He said, "But if we want to know the real impact of this achievement and assess what would change in terms of employment generation, poverty, economic inclusion and so on, it has to be done on a per capita basis."
He further said, "Unless the effect of this growth trickles down to the larger portion of the population, it would not be inclusive.
"Industries inclined towards technology and capital-intensive production may benefit, but whether firms with larger labour forces will be included in this achievement is questionable."
With a current population of nearly 17 crore, Bangladesh's GDP per capita is projected to hit $2,994.46 in 2025, while Norway and Denmark will have a much higher GDP per capita, at $89,679.84 and $81,950.18, respectively.
Singapore and Hong Kong's GDP per capita will reach $79,169.49 and $59,126.85, respectively.

Bangladesh's per capita GDP to be $2,138.794 in 2021: IMF

South Asian economies in 2025
South Asia's largest economy, India is projected to have a GDP of $4,084.69 billion in 2025.
Bangladesh has been the second-largest economy in the region since 2019 and it will continue to hold that position till 2025.

But in terms of GDP per capita, Bangladesh has already overtaken India in 2020 and will keep its position to reach $2,994.46 in FY25, while India's per capita GDP is slated to grow to $2,829.65.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's GDP is expected to reach $101.44 billion in 2025, followed by Nepal ($45.83 billion), and Maldives ($7.03 billion).
Bhutan, on the other hand, would remain at the bottom with a GDP of $3.62 billion.

LOL SINGAPORE Denmark ha ha...wtf...they have less population then one overcrowded Dhaka neighborhoods such as Mirpur or Dhanmondi.

What a retarded comparison.
 
I see no reason to jump up and down.

One look at Dhaka's piss-poor road and traffic situation will dispel any such myth and grandstanding. Garbage, just garbage situation.

Goondas in mahallas 'protecting' vegetable selling right on the railway tracks, filth in every mahalla piled high with no one to cart it off, rickshaws getting in the way of higher speed traffic everywhere, Bus-Transport goondas punching law-enforcing magistrates in the face for stopping their bus, ugly posters being illegally slapped on every Metro column, kebab and pani-puri wallahs plying their trade with no license or health oversight. This is my Dhaka, the nicest place in Bangladesh. A truly f*cked-up unmanaged country full of animals dreaming of status akin to Denmark and Norway.

Hilarious!
 
And no doubt, all the BD slums will be seen in those western countries instead of our Golden Bangladesh. Bloody idiotic news came out by order of Hasina Bibi as always!!

Dude atleast look for the location of the slum before posting your nonsense. The slum images are of India.


On topic the news also at the bottom part has indicated that Bangladesh will still lagged behind significantly in terms of per capita gdp.

However it’s about gross GDP not per capita gdp we are talking about.
 
Black_cats said:
Dude atleast look for the location of the slum before posting your nonsense. The slum images are of India.


On topic the news also at the bottom part has indicated that Bangladesh will still lagged behind significantly in terms of per capita gdp.

However it’s about gross GDP not per capita gdp we are talking about.
Bhai amago slum ogo slum boila kotha na.

Kotha hoilo, management er kono ma baap nai railway dept. er kasey. Same with other depts.

Next time deshey ashley ami shajahanpur rail crossing theika kamalpur obdi haita jabo apnakey nia. Tobey chhintai howar shombhabona prokot! :lol:

Apney dekhen nai tai boltesen. Nijey dekhley bujhben.

Railway dept. er madarch*d shuwor guli koti koti taka banaiya nisey. Haramjadara Bangladesher shobcheye boro chor. Ami nijey jani ek madarch*d er bacchara England er university tey porey (mittha kotha boila 3rd world quota-tey dhukaisey). Ekjon railway dept. er kerani ba kormochari hoya kibhabey korey eguli?

Eder ki nijer dayitto paloner kono obligation nai?? Ekta supposedly moddho ayer desh-e kibhabe eirokom bosti uthaitey parey, bhanga riksha ghurtey thakey, bhanga bus choltey thakey, Railway'r jomi nirbicharey goonda ra bhara diya jai ar era two pice taka camai?

Deshe durniti ar mismanagement control er bairey choley gesey.

Eguli to kaukey kono shomoi jobab dihi kortey hobey??

Naki ek katarey dar koraiya brush fire kora uchit??
 
Bilal9 said:
Bhai amago slum ogo slum boila kotha na.

Kotha hoilo, management er kono ma baap nai railway dept. er kasey. Same with other depts.

Next time deshey ashley ami shajahanpur rail crossing theika kamalpur obdi haita jabo apnakey nia. Tobey chhintai howar shombhabona prokot! :lol:

Apney dekhen nai tai boltesen. Nijey dekhley bujhben.

Railway dept. er madarch*d shuwor guli koti koti taka banaiya nisey. Haramjadara Bangladesher shobcheye boro chor. Ami nijey jani ek madarch*d er bacchara England er university tey porey (mittha kotha boila 3rd world quota-tey dhukaisey). Ekjon railway dept. er kerani ba kormochari hoya kibhabey korey eguli?

Eder ki nijer dayitto paloner kono obligation nai?? Ekta supposedly moddho ayer desh-e kibhabe eirokom bosti uthaitey parey, bhanga riksha ghurtey thakey, bhanga bus choltey thakey, Railway'r jomi nirbicharey goonda ra bhara diya jai ar era two pice taka camai?

Deshe durniti ar mismanagement control er bairey choley gesey.

Eguli to kaukey kono shomoi jobab dihi kortey hobey??

Naki ek katarey dar koraiya brush fire kora uchit??
Sure bro we can try going from Shajahanpur rail crossing to Kamlapur railway station.

So to stop corruption you need to have strict law, accountability, digitalization of all the services and records etc. can stop corruption.

Now when top to bottom is corrupt nothing can be done. That’s the unfortunate part.
 
