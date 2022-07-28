What's new

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,418
-6
12,983

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning​

By Ruma Paul
and Krishna N. Das

3 minute read

Employees work at a garments factory in Bangladesh

Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

DHAKA, July 27 (Reuters) - After recovering swiftly from the havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladeshi garment manufacturers are now anticipating a slowdown as sales at key customers such as Walmart (WMT.N) are hit by a spike in inflation.

The garments industry accounts for more than 80% of total exports for Bangladesh, which on Sunday became the third South Asian country after Pakistan and Sri Lanka to seek a loan from the International Monetary Fund as its foreign exchange reserves shrank and the trade deficit jumped.

Bangladesh's $416 billion economy has been one of the fastest-growing in the world for years, but rising energy and food prices because of the Russia-Ukraine war have inflated its import bill and the current account deficit.

Walmart, a U.S. bellwether for the retail sector that caters to cost-conscious shoppers, cut its full-year profit forecast on Monday and pledged to reduce prices of clothing and general merchandise more aggressively than it did in May to reduce a spring backlog.

"Orders have slowed down," said Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

"Western countries are raising bank interest rates. That's why people are giving priority to food and mortgages. Demand for clothing is less. This will hamper our export."

Bangladesh's garments exports last shrank in July 2021 when COVID-19 cases were high around the world. Since then, sales have surged, growing by a multi-month high of 60% year-on-year in March this year and 41% in June, according to BGMEA data.

Two Bangladeshi garments suppliers to Walmart said other Western customers were also sitting on huge inventories.

"If Walmart's cut-price sales do not help, we are going to have a tough time," said Siddiqur Rahman, owner of Laila Styles that supplies to Walmart, H&M (HMb.ST) and Zara.

"Our orders could look up from October onwards for Christmas demand. But if retailers' inventory is full, they will refrain from placing orders."

The European Union accounts for about 60% of Bangladesh's total garments sales, followed by about 20% to the United States. Other buyers include Japan, Australia, India and China.

Industry players now hope sales to the smaller markets will help them see through the current slowdown without too much damage, while they try to optimise manufacturing.

"Of course there are some price cuts, some discounting and some orders on hold - it's a part of business," said Abdus Salam Murshedy, managing director of the Envoy Group that sells to Walmart, VF Corp (VFC.N), Zara, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO.N) and others.

"It will depend on the war, how long it lasts. Our growth will be challenged. We will have to become more efficient, automate more."

Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Krishna N. Das in New Delhi; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

www.reuters.com

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

After recovering swiftly from the havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladeshi garment manufacturers are now anticipating a slowdown as sales at key customers such as Walmart are hit by a spike in inflation.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
EasyNow

EasyNow

FULL MEMBER
Oct 11, 2013
1,712
-3
2,538
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Well it's a global recession and every country will be affected.

It will probably get worse in the short term too as interest rates continue to rise, the war is not ending soon and winter is upon us. The question is, which countries will be able to weather the storm.

With almost 100% local food security, decent reserves, only necessary imports - and a population who is used to living within small means. I hope that BD will be able to handle it - though like everyone, our growth will be hit.

It also shows that BD load shedding and loan taking in advance was a smart move.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
RMG exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning
Replies
0
Views
63
bluesky
B
Bilal9
Bangladesh Govt. Plans Extra Cash Incentive for Non-Cotton RMG Exports
Replies
0
Views
171
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
IMF ready to support Bangladesh after loan request
Replies
0
Views
73
bluesky
B
ghost250
Export earnings cross $50b riding on RMG
2
Replies
17
Views
578
UKBengali
U
U
Bangladesh's exports hit all-time high of over 52 bln USD in FY 2021-22
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
Kyusuibu Honbu
Kyusuibu Honbu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom