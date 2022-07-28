Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning​

Well it's a global recession and every country will be affected.



It will probably get worse in the short term too as interest rates continue to rise, the war is not ending soon and winter is upon us. The question is, which countries will be able to weather the storm.



With almost 100% local food security, decent reserves, only necessary imports - and a population who is used to living within small means. I hope that BD will be able to handle it - though like everyone, our growth will be hit.



It also shows that BD load shedding and loan taking in advance was a smart move.