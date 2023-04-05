Homo Sapiens
ELITE MEMBER
- Feb 3, 2015
- 9,326
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Bangladesh's garment exports up 12.17% to $35 bn in July-Mar 202305 Apr '23
2 min read
Pic: Shutterstock.com
INSIGHTS
- Bangladesh's RMG exports increased by 12.17 per cent to $35.252 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2022-23.
- Woven RMG exports grew faster than knitwear.
- Woven and knitted apparel, clothing accessories, and home textile exports together accounted for 86.55 per cent of Bangladesh's total exports of $41.721 billion during July-March FY23.
RMG exports from Bangladesh were 3.37 per cent higher than the target of $34.102 billion for July-March 2023, as per EPB data. Exports of knitwear (Chapter 61) increased by 11.78 per cent to $19.137 billion in July-March 2023, as against exports of $17.119 billion during the same months of the previous fiscal.
Exports of woven apparel (Chapter 62) increased by 12.63 per cent to $16.114 billion during the period under review, compared to exports of $14.308 billion during July-March 2022, as per the data.
- Home textile exports (Chapter 63, excluding 630510) decreased by 25.73 per cent to $659.94 million during the period under review, compared to exports of $1,157.86 million during July-March 2022.
In 2021-22, Bangladesh achieved an all-time high in the value of its RMG exports, reaching $42.613 billion, which represents an increase of 35.47 per cent compared to the exports of $31.456 billion in fiscal 2020-21. Despite the global slowdown, Bangladesh has succeeded in achieving positive growth in garment exports in the recent months.
Fibre2Fashion News Desk (KUL)
Bangladesh's garment exports up 12.17% to $35 bn in July-Mar 2023
Bangladesh's RMG exports increased by 12.17 per cent to $35.252 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2022-23. Woven RMG exports grew faster than knitwear. Woven...
www.fibre2fashion.com