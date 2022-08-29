What's new

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

FOOD

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 11:09 pm

Fuchka, the mouth-watering delicacy that reigns the streets of Bangladesh, has earned its place among the best street foods in Asia.

In a CNN report published recently, the Bangladeshi-version of what is known as Pani Puri, Gol Gappa, Gup Chup, among other monikers in the Indian subcontinent, has been listed as the sole from Bangladesh.

A little bit sweet, a little sour, a little spicy, fuchka is one of the most ubiquitous street foods in Bangladesh.

The crispy, hollow spheres commonly come with a filling of mashed potatoes and chickpeas, mixed with freshly chopped onions, cucumber, lime, coriander and green chillies in a chaat masala blend.

Before serving, vendors often grate boiled eggs on top as a garnish. Usually, you'll also receive a small cup of tamarind water sauce to pour inside the shells to enhance that sweet, tangy and spicy flavour that tantalises all of your taste buds.

Other street foods featured in the list include Bun Kebab and Falooda (Pakistan), Asam Laksa (Malaysia), Jalebi (India), Khao Soi (Thailand), Kimbap (South Korea), Momos (Nepal), and so on.

we call them Goll Gappay in Pakistan
 

