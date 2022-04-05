What's new

Bangladesh’s forex reserves cross $44bn

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
13,043
0
14,638
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
www.dhakatribune.com

Bangladesh’s forex reserves cross $44bn

The inflow of remittance is still in negative growth in the first nine months (July-March) of the current 2021-22 fiscal year
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com

Bangladesh’s forex reserves cross $44bn​

The inflow of remittance is still in negative growth in the first nine months (July-March) of the current 2021-22 fiscal year




Bangladesh Bank

Mehedi Hasan
UNB
April 4, 2022 8:52 PM

Bangladesh's forex reserves rose to $44.30 billion again after a month, thanks to growing inward remittance.

The forex reserve fell to $43.89 billion on March 6 this year after paying import bills of $2.16 billion to Asian Clearing Union (ACU). It was the lowest forex reserves for Bangladesh in the past year.
The export earnings and remittance inflows of $15.29 billion in nine months of the current (July-March) fiscal year (FY), pushed the foreign currency reserves to $44.30 billion on Sunday in contrast to a month ago.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) sources said that with the reserves, it will be possible to meet the import costs over five months. But even six months ago, Bangladesh Bank had reserves to meet the import cost of 10 months.

However, the inflow of remittance is still in negative growth in the first nine months (July-March) of the current 2021-22 fiscal year.

In these nine months, the expatriates have sent $15.3 billion in remittances. During the same period of the last fiscal year (2020-21), the expatriates sent $18.59 billion.

It shows that the inflow of inward remittance has decreased by 18% in nine months despite remittance inflow increasing by 24.45% in March compared to February. Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of BB told UNB that remittance inflow in the banking channel is increasing gradually after raising the cash incentive to 2.5%.

The expatriates are taking Tk102.5 by sending Tk100 remittance in the hassles-free legal channel, he said.

Serajul hinted that the remittance inflow would increase in April for Ramadan and Eid as the expatriates usually send more money to their relatives in the country during the festival.
The inward remittance inflow of the last nine months of FY22 saw a decreasing trend compared with the similar months in FY21.

Bangladesh received remittances of $1.87 million in July, $1810.1 million in August, $1726.71 million in September, $1646.87 million in October, $1553.70 million in November, $1630.66 million in December, $1704.53 million in January, $1149.08 million in February and $1859.97 million in March of FY22.

In the same period of FY21, the remittance inflow was $2598.21million in July, $1963.94 million in August, $2151.05 million in September, $2102.16 million in October, $2078.74 million in November, $2050.65 million in December, $1961.91 million in January, $1780.59 million in February and $1910.98 million in March.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh receives $11.95b remittance in seven months
Replies
2
Views
363
bluesky
B
Bilal9
Bangladesh Govt disburses Tk 2,700cr for incentives on remittance, exports
Replies
0
Views
190
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Bangladesh Bank asks bankers to augment remittance inflow amid dollar crunch
Replies
0
Views
252
bluesky
B
B
Remittance dropped by a quarter
Replies
0
Views
198
bluesky
B
Bilal9
Bangladesh Economy on recovery path, picks up pace in Q2: Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Replies
0
Views
205
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom