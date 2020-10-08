What's new

Bangladesh’s forex reserve hits record high of $46 billion

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
11,023
0
12,581
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
www.dhakatribune.com

Tribune Report
  • Published at 03:33 pm June 30th, 2021
Dollar

Bigstock

An upward trend of remittance inflow and lower import expenditure has enabled the country's foreign exchange reserve to witness a record of $46 billion for the first time, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, the reserves stood at $46.082 billion on Tuesday, crossing the $45 million mark earlier in May.

An inward remittance amounting to up to $1.75 billion was recorded between June 1 to June 28, according to the central bank.

In contrast, a remittance of $1.66 billion was recorded last year during the same period, and the government’s finance wing had hoped of crossing the $50 billion mark this year.
Also Read - Bangladesh’s forex reserves to Sri Lanka’s rescue
The central bank credited the rise in foreign exchange influx and the decrease in expenditure on imported goods for the reserves increase.

Experts think that a big chunk of money came back with the workers who returned home amid the pandemic and the government’s offer of a 2% cash incentive against remittance discouraged illegal hundi, and they ultimately contributed to the rise in remittance inflow.

The central bank has also been reportedly mopping up the excess supply of dollars from the local market and enabling itself to build up the reserves.

However, they think although reserve growth is a sign of strength for the economy, indicating the nation’s capacity to clear foreign debt, its management can be a big challenge.
 
D

Destranator

FULL MEMBER
Jul 20, 2018
1,995
-2
3,524
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
