Bangladesh's Foreign Reserves hit $40 Billion

The latest Forex reserve is enough for meeting import expenditure of more than 10 months well above the international standard of 3 months

1602164848434.png


The country's foreign exchange reserves continued to make new records crossing $40 billion mark on Thursday keeping the money market afloat.

High remittance inflow despite sluggish manpower export amid pandemic and low import expenditure mainly contributed in building new height of forex reserves strengthening the country's foreign dealing capacity.

Foreign exchange reserve started to make one after another record since June crossing $34 billion dollar and crossed $39 billion on September 20, according to the Bangladesh Bank data.


The latest forex reserve is enough for meeting import expenditure of more than 10 months well above of international standard of 3 months.


The remittance inflow saw 46% growth in September compared to the same period of the last year.


Another foreign currency earning source export rebound in September overcoming pandemic shock when import expenditure still remained negative.

In September, export earning saw 3.53% year-on-year growth when import with latest update till August registered negative growth of 6.68%, according to the central bank data.

The rising forex reserve is a good sign for the country as it will increase government's expenditure capacity, said Fahmida Khatun, executive director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

However, sustainability is the question because migrant workers are losing job who mainly contribute in reserve, she said.

Remittance inflow jumped even in pandemic as it is a common trend to send more money home during any crisis for managing distress, she said.

Moreover, fall in good and fuel prices in the global market also saved foreign currency expenditure.

She said fall import is not always good sign because if capital machinery imports decline that indicates investment is not being done. So, it should be looked that which components of imports have been declining, she said.

The strong position of forex reserve prompted the government to think about creating separate fund for using as source of loan for foreign payments.

The new idea that government threw to the Bangladesh Bank for finding a way out on how to implement.

In response to the idea of the government, the board of Bangladesh Bank made the policy decision to finance from forex reserve primarily in two sectors – power and port development projects.

The overflow of foreign earnings also kept Bangladesh Bank in comfort position with country's current account balance even in pandemic situation.

The country's current account balance saw a surplus during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, reaching over $3 billion during the July-August period of the current fiscal year.

The amount was only $204 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.

According to the latest data of the central bank, during July and August of fiscal year 2020-21, the country's trade deficit narrowed by 66% to $698 million with a significant decrease in import payments.

Money market has also been enjoying advantage of high inflow of foreign currency as the Bangladesh Bank purchasing foreign currency from banks pushing more money into the market.

Between July 1 and October 4, the Bangladesh Bank bought the dollar worth $2.62 billion, up 200 per cent from the last fiscal year.

The dollar purchasing by the central bank kept dollar price stable at Tk 84. 90 to Tk 84.80 in last several months, according to central bank data.

The central bank intervention in forex market contributed to keep money market well liquid raising excess liquidity above Tk 1.40 lakh crore as of June.



DalalErMaNodi said:
The latest Forex reserve is enough for meeting import expenditure of more than 10 months well above the international standard of 3 months

Good part of that unusual build up was because low industrial activity and this
Mighty taka puts Bangladesh Bank in a bind

Experts call for measures to safeguard exporters as exchange rate stays near Tk 84.80 per dollar For exporters desperately trying to keep up the latest robust run of merchandise sales abroad and cement the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, an old problem has raised its head: a rising...
This is epic, you can not even add 2 and 2.
 
idune said:
Good part of that unusual build up was because low industrial activity and this
Click to expand...
Low industrial activity is global thanks to the pandemic. Reserve build up will help procure capital equipment from overseas when things pick up full swing. Let us not be pessimistic about everything.
 
DalalErMaNodi said:
Tareq Zia won't pay you to be optimistic.
Click to expand...
I do not know what @idune's motivation is but generally speaking, some degree of honest pessimism is good as we should not blindly drink govt koolaid (GDP figures for instance).
Reserve figures are a different story as they are easily verifiable.
Bangladeshis need to learn putting the nation above their personal beliefs and ideologies.
 
Destranator said:
I do not know what @idune's motivation is but generally speaking, some degree of honest pessimism is good as we should not blindly drink govt koolaid (GDP figures for instance).
Reserve figures are a different story as they are easily verifiable.
Bangladeshis need to learn putting the nation above their personal beliefs and ideologies.
There are no BAL cheerleaders on BD PDF, none those are currently active anyway, name one ?



It's only @idune mia here who is obsessed with party politics, rest of us have better things to do then to be sour over why my party isn't in power.


And about GDP statistics, I abhor fake data from BBS just as much as the other guy, some geniuses here who talk smack about fake growth probably don't even know the difference between real GDP and Nominal GDP, or even how GDP is calculated.


You can see for yourself, the senseless provocation when he asks If I know what 2 + 2 is.
 
Destranator said:
Low industrial activity is global thanks to the pandemic. Reserve build up will help procure capital equipment from overseas when things pick up full swing. Let us not be pessimistic about everything.
Click to expand...
Its not about being pessimistic, its about pointing out underline reason for buildup and how regime cheerleaders weaponize reserve news for regime propaganda. It may go above your brainwave, so keep away from what is out of your league.
 
idune said:
Its not about being pessimistic, its about pointing out underline reason for buildup and how regime cheerleaders weaponize reserve news for regime propaganda. It may go above your brainwave, so keep away from what is out of your league.
So who here isn't a 'cheerleader', because it seems to me lately all BD posters are getting that tag from you, what did we do to warrant such high praise from an esteemed personality such as yourself.
 
idune said:
Its not about being pessimistic, its about pointing out underline reason for buildup and how regime cheerleaders weaponize reserve news for regime propaganda. It may go above your brainwave, so keep away from what is out of your league.
And which "league" would that be?
Everyone who disagrees with you is either an Awami Cheerleader or an idiot, is it?

Even CPD which routinely blasts the governments economic mismanagement and doctoring GDP stats are seeing the forex reserve increase as a positive sign.

You do not need to like BAL to be objective.
DalalErMaNodi said:
So who here isn't a 'cheerleader', because it seems to me lately all BD posters are getting that tag from you, what did we do to warrant such high praise from an esteemed personality such as yourself.
Hang on.....did @idune just induct me into the Awami Cheerleader Hall of Fame? 😱

@DalalErMaNodi @Atlas : Roll the red carpet.
Dinner is on you two.
:yay:
 
Destranator said:
And which "league" would that be?
Everyone who disagrees with you is either an Awami Cheerleader or an idiot, is it?

Even CPD which routinely blasts the governments economic mismanagement and doctoring GDP stats are seeing the forex reserve increase as a positive sign.

You do not need to like BAL to be objective.

Hang on.....did @idune just induct me into the Awami Cheerleader Hall of Fame? 😱

@DalalErMaNodi @Atlas : Roll the red carpet.
Dinner is on you two.
:yay:
Yes, you're our newest member, welcome to the club.

@Atlas moulvi Saheb bestow your blessings upon our newest initiate.


May Tareq Zia's endless wisdom show you the way, remember to channel Sayeedi Sahebs teaching into your actions from here on out, Don't let Joy bodda down.

Bangladesh Zindabad!
Joi Bangla!
Naare Takbir; Allahu Akbar!
 
DalalErMaNodi said:
Yes, you're our newest member, welcome to the club.

@Atlas moulvi Saheb bestow your blessings upon our newest initiate.


May Tareq Zia's endless wisdom show you the way, remember to channel Sayeedi Sahebs teaching into your daily life, Don't let Joy bodda down.

Bangladesh Zindabad!
Joi Bangla!
Naare Takbir; Allahu Akbar!
We do not count BNP . BNP is just continuation of Muslim league . BNP has no power of movement on street. That's why they made alliance with our Muslim party to get foot soldier shibir . On the other hand our Hindu party BAL's foot soldiers ( BCL ) are equal to 10 student thug group and single handedly can create chaos like our Shibir brethern .

SO our Party must be Bangladesh Jama'ati Awami Islami league ; a perfect combination of Chetona -Chhagu . They will purify each other . BAL Hindus will be khadim of Islam , and Jamati chhagus will be true freedom fighters and anti Pakistani once! It's called BAL govt machine.

So Maulana @DalalErMaNodi , the true disciple of Allama Hazrat dellwar Hussein sayeedi chhahab , you should not include a party named BNP , who is neither chetona nor jamati . It will be an insult to our new platform . As the senior Nayebe amir , you should be careful hujur sahab !

Soon BNP will be the true secular party after removing Zia family from politics . Specially Ziaur Rahman was a good man and secular unlike his family members .

However name will no longer remain BNP I hope . And I also wish majority BAL will choose another good BAL . Only Chetona and chhagus will remain in our party !
 
