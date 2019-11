M7 Productions and Attrito, two Bangladeshi game development studios, has officially published the gameplay reveal trailer of the country’s first open world game,. The trailer premiered on Thursday on their official YouTube channel.This third person action adventure game’s map, based on a fictional version of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, is called. This virtual version of the city will feature some of the iconic monuments and locations of Dhaka, including rickshaws and CNGs.The Dhaka Tribune’s Showtime contactedofficials. They said: “We are going to India tonight (Monday) for upcoming reveal event of. As the game is made in Unity Engine, Unity invited us to showcase the reveal at their event Unite India 2019 at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi on Friday.“The game is still in early development and there is still very much we would like to improve. We will inform details to the media after November 22, when we return to Bangladesh.”The game is in development for over a year now on the Unity Engine by 35 talented Bangladeshi developers from M7 Productions and Attrito.developers are not planning for a multiplayer mode at this moment and, because of the current technical limitations of the team, the game cannot be implemented properly in Android or iOS devices right now.The trailer went viral after the premiere and Bangladeshi netizens lauded the team behind the ambitious project.is scheduled to be released for Windows (PC) and Playstation 4 (PS4).