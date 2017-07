Bangladesh’s first nanosatellite ‘BRAC Onnesha’ blasts into space







BRAC Onnesha is shaped like a cube of 10cm edge capable of completing one orbit 400 kilometres above the ground in 90 minutes and passing over Bangladesh four to six times a day.

Earlier, on Jun 4, the satellite was taken to the space station from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket.