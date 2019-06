Country’s first iron ore mine discovered in Dinajpur

‘This opens up huge economic prospects as its quality is much better’

UNB NEWS



PUBLISH DATE - JUNE 18, 2019, 02:55 PM



270 VIEWS

UPDATE DATE - JUNE 18, 2019, 03:43 PM

A 400-foot thick iron layer was found 1,750 feet beneath the surface and it stretches over an area of 6-10 square kilometres, said GSB Deputy Director Mohammad Masum around 11:30am.

He said the percentage of iron in the mine is 65 while that in Canada, China, Brazil Sweden and Australia is below 50.

While the extraction of iron ore will be viable economically, it will also create employment opportunities for many, said insiders.