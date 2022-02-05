What's new

Bangladesh's exports surge in January with 41% year-on-year growth

bdnews24.com

After closing out 2021 on a high, Bangladesh's export receipts have maintained positive momentum at the start of 2022 as earnings grew 41.13 percent year on year to fuel the recovery from a pandemic-induced rut.
"After closing out 2021 on a high, Bangladesh's export receipts have maintained positive momentum at the start of 2022 as earnings grew 41.13 percent year on year to fuel the recovery from a pandemic-induced rut.




In January, exporters shipped goods worth $4.85 billion to surpass the target for the month by almost 20 percent, according to the data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Wednesday.
This is the country's second most lucrative month for exports, behind a record haul of $4.9 billion posted in December 2021. Last month, exports grew 48.27 percent year on year, overshooting the target by 25.45 percent."
 
