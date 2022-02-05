Bangladesh's exports surge in January with 41% year-on-year growth After closing out 2021 on a high, Bangladesh's export receipts have maintained positive momentum at the start of 2022 as earnings grew 41.13 percent year on year to fuel the recovery from a pandemic-induced rut.

