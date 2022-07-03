What's new

Bangladesh's exports hit all-time high of over 52 bln USD in FY 2021-22

U

When you combine services then BD has hit 60 billion US dollars of exports this fiscal.


DHAKA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh saw exports soar more than 34 percent to 52.08 billion U.S. dollars in the 2021-22 fiscal year (July 2021-June 2022), official data showed on Sunday.

According to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) under the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh achieved the highest export earnings in the 2021-22 fiscal year with the final months recording robust income growths.

"In the 2021-22 fiscal year, exports reached 52,082.66 million U.S. dollars, setting a new record," said the EPB.

With 4.91 billion U.S. dollars in export earnings in June, up 37.19 percent over the same period a year ago, the country's overall export earnings in the last fiscal year exceeded the target of 43.50 billion U.S. dollars.

Bangladesh's export income in the 2020-21 fiscal year (July 2020-June 2021) was recorded at 38.76 billion U.S. dollars.

As always the growth in the 2021-22 fiscal year was largely attributed to the demand for ready-made garments.

Bangladesh's earnings from garment export, which make up more than three fourths of the country's annual incomes since the beginning of this decade, surged to 42.61 billion U.S. dollars in the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to the EPB.

Knitwear garment export grew 36.88 percent year on year to 23.21 billion U.S. dollars while woven garment export rose 33.82 percent to 19.40 billion U.S. dollars.

During the cited period, many other traditional export items, like frozen foods, home textiles, leather and leather products and footwear, also performed well, showed the EPB data."
 

