Bangladesh’s export earnings increase by 51.18pc in April

BD is on target for around 52-54 billion US dollars in export earnings this fiscal.
Unfortunately no sign so far this year of percentage of garment exports reducing as percentage of total exports, as both garments and all exports has grown by 35-36% over same first 10 month period this year and last.
"Bangladesh's export earnings in April this year have increased by 51.18 per cent to $4.73billion from $3.13 billion than that in the same month of the past year, riding on the increased shipment of the readymade garment products.
The country’s export earnings in July-April of the current financial year 2021-22 grew by 35.14 per cent to $43.34 billion from $32.07 billion in the same period of FY 21, according to the Export Promotion Bureau data released on Monday.
The earnings from the RMG sector in the first 10 months of the FY 22 has increased by 35.98 per cent to $35.36 billion from $26.00 billion in the same period of FY21, the data showed."
