Bangladesh’s export earnings increase by 51.18pc in April

mb444 said: Indeed it would be.



However please note our trade account is the negative because we buy a lot of raw materials. Value addition is occurring in country and these finished goods are being consumed in country as well as being exported.



GDP growth is where we see progress that the economy is making holistically.



Until we can transition to higher value goods where majority of the value addition is occurring in country or we can become market makers status quo will remain.



There are green shoots coming up particularly in white goods, software and IT services and agri exports that we should keep an eye on.

Given the size of our population, we have to accept all sorts of manufacturing work from high end to low end. To be able to offer enough manufacturing jobs for the population, we must decentralise out of Dhaka and build at least 10 self-sufficient industrial cities. Workers from villages should be able to access work and all amenities in their nearest industrial hubs without ever having to visit Dhaka.We cannot continue with this stupid Dhaka-centric economy.This bottleneck is the root of a lot of evil including a filthy capital which leaves a terrible impression among investors.With new mega cities being built, cost of urban living will go down and better transportation facilities can be provided which will enable quicker industrial expansion.We cannot do this all with public money so foreign BOOT model investments in infrastructure should be welcomed. Allowing the Chinese to build, own and operate the Chittagong Metro is a good start.