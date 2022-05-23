Bangladesh’s enemies from within?

BananaRepublicUK
May 13, 2022
Bangladesh has two enemies from within.
Namely the Wahhabi cult and the Chetona cult.
Luckily these bastards hate each other so much - they regularly kill, maim and kidnap each other.
Maybe RAB should infiltrate both and speed things up!???
@UKBengali
@Black_cats
@Bilal9
@Wergeland
@bluesky
