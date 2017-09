Bangladesh's electricity generation capacity reaches 16,000 MW

He said power plants in Bangladesh Tuesday generated 9,891 MW of electricity against the total demand for about 10,000 MW.

Regarding generation of power less than the installed capacity, the BPDB official attributed to shortage of gas supplies to the power stations.

He said the BPDB has taken a massive capacity expansion plan to add about 11,600 MW generation capacity in next 5 years to achieve 24,000 MW capacity with the aim to provide quality and reliable electricity to all Bangladeshi people.