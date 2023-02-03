What's new

Bangladesh's economy is on the up – so why is there so much pessimism?

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,165
-6
13,865

Bangladesh's economy is on the up – so why is there so much pessimism?​

The IMF and UN have predicted 6% growth in 2022-23 but there is a crisis of confidence in the government's leadership​

A blacksmith forges iron on an anvil in Dhaka. Bangladesh’s record of both human development and economic growth so far has been truly impressive. AFP

A blacksmith forges iron on an anvil in Dhaka. Bangladesh’s record of both human development and economic growth so far has been truly impressive. AFP

Johann ChackoFeb 2, 2023

The Ukraine war pushed many South Asian economies into crisis in 2022, but the situation in Bangladesh – in purely economic terms – has been much less serious than that of countries such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Despite soaring import bills and a doubling of inflation, the International Monetary Fund and UN in October forecasted 6 per cent growth for 2022-23, which is markedly better than the region – 4.8 per cent – or the world as a whole – 1.9 per cent.

The IMF Executive Board voted on January 30 in Washington to approve a $4.5-billion economic support package for Bangladesh, with the first payment of close to $450 million to go out in February. So why isn’t the mood of pessimism and alarm in Bangladesh dissipating, given all of these favourable conditions?

The short answer is that this crisis is about much more than the cost of petrol and electricity, or how much foreign exchange the country has. At its heart, it is about the widespread loss of confidence in the Bangladeshi government’s will to properly perform its duties of economic stewardship, whether protecting the vulnerable, supporting the middle class or enabling entrepreneurs and established businesses to succeed.

As the IMF and World Bank leaderships took pains to publicly indicate, Bangladesh’s record of both human development and economic growth so far has been truly impressive. The country has moved from being among the very poorest nations in the world in 1971, to middle-income status in 2021, with social indicators that in many cases have overtaken both India and Pakistan.

This has been achieved by very different engines working at the same time. On the one hand, there is a huge but efficient domestic NGO sector focused on innovative, grassroots work on health, education and economic development at the community level in Bangladesh's villages. Another driver of positive change was the remittances from an estimated 10 million migrant workers in the Gulf, India and South-East Asia. Finally, over the past dozen or so years, the country’s ready-made garment exports to a steadily growing global market massively expanded, and now stand at more than $35 billion a year.

Weavers making clothing at the Dhakai Muslin Project facility in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. The country’s ready-made garment exports to a steadily growing global market now stand at more than $35 billion a year. AFP

Weavers making clothing at the Dhakai Muslin Project facility in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. The country’s ready-made garment exports to a steadily growing global market now stand at more than $35 billion a year. AFP

Together, human development, migrant remittances and garment manufacturing jobs brought new opportunities, new prosperity and a growing sense of optimism over the past two decades. Bangladesh seemed to be well on its way to reaching its goal of achieving what the World Bank defines as "upper middle income"status by 2031, joining the likes of Mexico, Serbia and Malaysia.

But as I noted previously on Bangladesh’s development story, the greatest accomplishment of the government has been to stay out of the way of its energetic social and commercial entrepreneurs, rather than delivering good governance per se. Corruption has remained a serious problem, with Bangladesh consistently scoring in the bottom 20 per cent of Transparency International’s global index, the worst in South Asia with the exception of Afghanistan.

This crisis is about much more than the cost of petrol and electricity, or how much foreign exchange the country has

The collection of taxes and duties has been poor, and most seriously, the weakly regulated banking sector has become an increasing source of concern for its growing portfolio of non-performing loans. The Ukraine war and its impact on energy prices were, of course, external to the Bangladeshi economy, but the government’s level of exposure to those shocks and the quality of its crisis management have brought to the fore a pervasive sense that a rotten political and bureaucratic culture had made things far worse than they needed to be.

For example, the government’s declining willingness to invest in existing domestic gasfields, or in developing coal reserves, or in pursuing industrial-scale renewable energy production led to a much greater reliance on imports and swings in a volatile global market than was necessary. While this was profitable for importers, the results for the rest of the economy were far more dire. This was magnified by the seemingly indiscriminate emergency controls placed on foreign exchange transactions by the government when reserves started to rapidly dip.

This prevented power-plant operators from importing the gas and coal they needed, which have been running below 50 per cent capacity. The result was rolling power cuts, and an unstable national grid. This in turn has affected Bangladesh’s industries, including the ready-made garment sector that provides up to 80 per cent of the country’s exports.

The bigger players are now looking to establish their own power generation capabilities – either solar or fossil fuels – to keep their factories going because they lack confidence that public systems will cater for their needs. But exchange controls are also throttling the ability of companies to make investments in productivity, which will put a damper on growth down the road as well.

Meanwhile, plummeting confidence in the banks has made millions of Bangladeshi expatriate workers and their families increasingly nervous about using formal channels for remittances, once again shrinking the formal financial sector as well as the state’s tax base and foreign currency reserves.

In short, the old model has stopped working, and even a change in external circumstances will not be enough to put all of Humpty Dumpty back together again. But there is cause for hope. Unlike the regime in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh’s leadership has been sensitive to donors and markets, and the IMF in turn seems to largely agree with public sentiment. The conditionalities on the loan disbursal require a 26-month programme of reforms: improved tax capture; improved regulation of the banking sector; investments in renewable power generation and more protection for vulnerable segments of the population.

This rare but fortunate alignment between the global financial institutions and public sentiment in a recipient country represents an opportunity for the Bangladeshi government. It is a chance to forge a new path by cleaning house and rebuilding its legitimacy with its people. The failure to seize this opportunity will not only derail its goal of sustained growth, but intensify political and economic instability, quite possibly beyond this government’s ability to contain. The next two years will reveal what course the government has chosen to embrace.

www.thenationalnews.com

Bangladesh's economy is on the up – so why is there so much pessimism?

The IMF and UN have predicted 6% growth in 2022-23 but there is a crisis of confidence in the government's leadership
www.thenationalnews.com www.thenationalnews.com
 
Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
9,284
-3
21,819
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
walterbibikow said:
@Bilal9 :haha::lol::sarcastic::pleasantry::omghaha:
Click to expand...
Many Western journalists accept false Indian propaganda of ''crores of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in India'' uncritcially. They may have superficially seen the NRC, CAA issue making tarmoil in India and thought there must be truth in socalled ''Bangladeshi migration issue'' without bothering to look deeply into the dirty, communal politics of Indian ruling party. This is all about who shout the loudest, set the narrative and capture global attention.
 
Last edited:
S

Skimming

BANNED
Dec 7, 2022
640
-6
262
Country
India
Location
India
Homo Sapiens said:
Many Western journalists accept false Indian propaganda of ''crores of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in India'' uncritcially. They may have superficially seen the NRC, CAA issue making tarmoil in India and thought there must be truth in socalled ''Bangladeshi migration issue'' without bothering to look deeply into the dirty, communal politics of Indian ruling party. This is all about who shout the loudest, set the narrative and capture global attention.
Click to expand...
Let's conduct DNA tests.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
20,232
7
24,969
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Skimming said:
Let's conduct DNA tests.
Click to expand...


That is a pretty dumb thing to say dude.

How can a DNA test discriminate between an Indian and BD'shi that live just across the border?

Facts are that even BD'shis Hindus who fled in 1971 and migrated afterwards are coming back to BD due to better economic opportunities in their own country.

Modi and BJP have now gone very quiet on this now and remember in 2018 they were saying that after they win the election in 2019, that "BD'shis" would need to pack their bags and leave.
 
Last edited:
T

Tom-tom

FULL MEMBER
Dec 10, 2019
1,248
-4
925
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
UKBengali said:
That is a pretty dumb thing to say dude.

How can a DNA test discriminate between an Indian and BD'shi that live just across the border?

Facts are that even BD'shis Hindus who fled in 1971 and migrated afterwards are coming back to BD due to better economic opportunities in their own country.

Modi and BJP have now gone very quiet on this now and remember in 2018 they were saying that after they win the election in 2019, that "BD'shis" would need to pack their bags and leave.
Click to expand...

Indian Ed at its best, he was 1st in his class of toilet .
 
S

Skimming

BANNED
Dec 7, 2022
640
-6
262
Country
India
Location
India
UKBengali said:
That is a pretty dumb thing to say dude.

How can a DNA test discriminate between an Indian and BD'shi that live just across the border?

Facts are that even BD'shis Hindus who fled in 1971 and migrated afterwards are coming back to BD due to better economic opportunities in their own country.

Modi and BJP have now gone very quiet on this now and remember in 2018 they were saying that after they win the election in 2019, that "BD'shis" would need to pack their bags and leave.
Click to expand...
Tom-tom said:
Indian Ed at its best, he was 1st in his class of toilet .
Click to expand...
Okay. Since you say that there has been no Bangladeshi infiltration, you shouldn't be having any problem if we start killing them?
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
3,920
0
6,356
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Black_cats said:
@Nilgiri you seems to have lots of time with opening multiple account. Another one if not mistaken @bharat62 or and others. Get a life.
Click to expand...
how is this possible? nilgiri is in canada and this one is in bharat or it looks like it, you think he is using a bharati proxy IP to post?

it may be nilgiri since as soon as he joined he started tagging me in his posts as if knew me forever. even when I cussed at him he still remained polite just like nilgiri was. hm... I wish I knew for sure.

nilgiri was very learned (esp. in monetary matters) whereas this one just tags and or types in huge lettering
 
B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,165
-6
13,865
doorstar said:
how is this possible? nilgiri is in canada and this one is in bharat or it looks like it, you think he is using a bharati proxy IP to post?

it may be nilgiri since as soon as he joined he started tagging me in his posts as if knew me forever. even when I cussed at him he still remained polite just like nilgiri was. hm... I wish I knew for sure.

nilgiri was very learned (esp. in monetary matters) whereas this one just tags and or types in huge lettering
Click to expand...
Yes that’s him. He opened so many account so far and got banned repeatedly.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh becoming trillion-dollar economy much before 2040: FBCCI
Replies
8
Views
328
bluesky
B
B
Road to a trillion dollar economy: Bangladesh sets its sights to the future
Replies
1
Views
177
fallstuff
fallstuff
B
Bangladesh made over 10cr handsets so far
Replies
0
Views
419
Black_cats
B
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh made over 10cr handsets so far
Replies
0
Views
206
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh: Tax collection growth on the decline
Replies
10
Views
596
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom