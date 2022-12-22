What's new

Bangladesh’s Dollar reserves on track to hit 40 billion by next June

PadmaBridge

Jun 26, 2022
Thanks to huge exports growth to US and EU - coupled with massive decline of imports - Dollar reserves is on track to hit 40 billion again.

RMG exports to EU rise by 61pc in 10 months

Bangladesh’s apparel exports to the European Union in January-October of 2022 increased by 60.75 per cent to 18.47 billion euro compared with that of 11.49 billion euro in the same period of 2021 due to an increase of unit prices and...
Bangladesh's RMG export to US rises 51pc

The USA has imported RMG items worth $7.55 billions from Bangladesh during the January-September period of the current year which is around 51 per cent higher compared to the same period of last year. According to the latest statistics from the Office of Textiles and Apparel of the United...
