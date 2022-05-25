What's new

Bangladesh’s continued success depends on maintaining the middle ground.

We have never subscribed to extreme ideologies.

Our neighbours have flirted with socialism, communism and religious extremism.

Mujib was forced into the Russia camp by US hostility over Bangladesh’s independence. And had a failed socialist experiment.

But ever since Saifur Rahman took charge of the Finance Ministry - we have had consensus on the key political issues.

The only difference is the manufactured one over the Mujib (namely chetona brigade) and Zia (ironically the anti-liberation forces) cults.

Mujib and Zia are polarising fugues. They both acquired some unsavoury characters in their inner circles.

In my opinion, Hasina and Saifur Rahman are the most consequential leaders of post independence Bangladesh.

50 years after independence, we should move on from Zia and Mujib, we should recognise the contribution of Hasina and Saifur Rahman.

They have charted a moderate path, balancing the geopolitical interests of real and imagined superpowers.

If we stay on this course, we will once again be the most prosperous and dynamic region in South Asia.

We don’t have any big differences - let’s stop manufacturing them.

Let’s manufacture needles, instead!!!!
 

