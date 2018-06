Bangladesh’s bulk drugs policy may hurt Indian exports



Bangladesh has announced a corporate tax holiday bulk drug, or API, makers till 2032, and many other incentives to encourage local pharma manufacturing



“Bangladesh is putting in place a policy for the domestic production of pharmaceutical APIs—which India did in the 1970s and dismantled in the last two decades. With backward integration of API and finished formulations production, Bangladesh could emerge as an important supplier especially for new medicines that are patented in India and cannot be supplied by Indian generic suppliers,” said Leena Menghaney, head, South Asia, MSF Access campaign.

“A number of new cancer medicines such as Dasatinib are already being generically produced by Bangladesh, even as Indian companies like Natco Pharma have had to withdraw such medicines from the Indian market because of patent enforcement proceedings,” said Menghaney.



“Bangladesh is a small country compared to India. However, their presence in the global scenario in formulations as well as in API industry is phenomenal. In a short span of a couple of years, they have started exporting to more than 80 countries. If this tempo continues, it will be a big competition to India,” said B.R. Sikri, president of the Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs.