Bangladesh's brand value $508bn more than twice of Pakistan’s $232bn, 10 times of Sri Lanka’s $48bn

Russia's reputation plummets sending it down the ranking

Ukraine sees strongest soft power improvement this year

Stable results for the top 3 superpowers: US, UK, Germany

Japan swaps places with China in the top 5

The UAE enters the top 10 for the first time

Nordic nations benefit from sustainability perceptions

The top 30 without Latin American or Sub-Saharan African nations

Sri Lanka sees steepest fall in ranking following crisis

02 April, 2023, 02:20 pmLast modified: 02 April, 2023, 04:02 pm"Bangladesh emerges as one of the fastest-growing nation brands in the ranking, recording 37% year-on-year growth," reads a report published on Global Soft Power Index 2023 by the Uk-based firm.As per the report, Bangladesh's brand value in 2023 is $508 billion, which is more than twice the value of Pakistan ($232 billion) and over ten times compared to that of Sri Lanka ($48 billion).Meanwhile, India topped the brand value list in South Asia with a whopping $2,924 billion.With the latest ranking, Bangladesh is now the 97th Soft Power nation up from 105 out of 121 countries.Calling Bangladesh one of the finest economies, the brand valuation consultancy said, "The Bangladesh economy is one of the finest examples of remarkable economic development and is the World Bank's proclaimed model for 'poverty reduction'."As Bangladesh gains global appreciation as one of the fastest-growing South Asian economies, its nation brand sees the highest increase in value and ranking within the 2023 ranking," it added.Germany, Japan, India, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Italy, and South Korea have consistently ranked in the top 10 of Brand Finance's rankings over the years.