Bangladesh's brand value $508bn more than twice of Pakistan’s $232bn, 10 times of Sri Lanka’s $48bn

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

ECONOMY

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 04:02 pm

image.png

Bangladesh's brand value rose by a record 37% to $508bn in 2023, up from $371 billion in 2022, according to Brand Finance, a chartered accountancy firm regulated by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

"Bangladesh emerges as one of the fastest-growing nation brands in the ranking, recording 37% year-on-year growth," reads a report published on Global Soft Power Index 2023 by the Uk-based firm.

As per the report, Bangladesh's brand value in 2023 is $508 billion, which is more than twice the value of Pakistan ($232 billion) and over ten times compared to that of Sri Lanka ($48 billion).

Meanwhile, India topped the brand value list in South Asia with a whopping $2,924 billion.

With the latest ranking, Bangladesh is now the 97th Soft Power nation up from 105 out of 121 countries.

Calling Bangladesh one of the finest economies, the brand valuation consultancy said, "The Bangladesh economy is one of the finest examples of remarkable economic development and is the World Bank's proclaimed model for 'poverty reduction'.

"As Bangladesh gains global appreciation as one of the fastest-growing South Asian economies, its nation brand sees the highest increase in value and ranking within the 2023 ranking," it added.

Germany, Japan, India, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Italy, and South Korea have consistently ranked in the top 10 of Brand Finance's rankings over the years.

Highlights from this year's Global Soft Power Index 2023:

  • Russia's reputation plummets sending it down the ranking
  • Ukraine sees strongest soft power improvement this year
  • Stable results for the top 3 superpowers: US, UK, Germany
  • Japan swaps places with China in the top 5
  • The UAE enters the top 10 for the first time
  • Nordic nations benefit from sustainability perceptions
  • The top 30 without Latin American or Sub-Saharan African nations
  • Sri Lanka sees steepest fall in ranking following crisis
I guess every one needs a underwear.
 
At the moment, even Somalia and afghanistan have a far greater brand value than Pakistan........ :disagree:.......if you are still comparing yourselves to us then you need to start worrying.
 
And yet multi national brands like Tim Hortons and Emaar come to Pakistan and not BD. Even with security issues we still get many times more visitors than BD.

What kind of soft power is this I want to know.
 
Khan_21 said:
And yet multi national brands like Tim Hortons and Emaar come to Pakistan and not BD. Even with security issues we still get many times more visitors than BD.

What kind of soft power is this I want to know.
Dude what you will do with foreign brand if you can’t pay for necessary items? What you are talking about represent the selective elites of your country not general people.

Bangladesh’s brand values comes from its growing economy. As mentioned number of times Pakistan has adopted top down approach as you are saying in your example, Bangladesh has taken bottom up approach which is somewhat successful to reduce poverty and increase gdp growth of the country.
 
Black_cats said:
Dude what you will do with foreign brand if you can’t pay for necessary items? What you are talking about represent the selective elites of your country not general people.

Bangladesh’s brand values comes from its growing economy. As mentioned number of times Pakistan has adopted top down approach as you are saying in your example, Bangladesh has taken bottom up approach which is somewhat successful to reduce poverty and increase gdp growth of the country.
We are talking about soft power not gdp growth. You are mixing up things.

What exactly is it that BD has in terms of soft power? With PK I can comfortably say our music is renowned worldwide and our singers sellout arenas everywhere. Our cricket team has alot of value. In terms of tourism our mountains are some of the most famous in the world and attract alot of foreign hikers. We have most of the brands here. All of these combine to form a soft power.
 
Khan_21 said:
We are talking about soft power not gdp growth. You are mixing up things.

What exactly is it that BD has in terms of soft power? With PK I can comfortably say our music is renowned worldwide and our singers sellout arenas everywhere. Our cricket team has alot of value. In terms of tourism our mountains are some of the most famous in the world and attract alot of foreign hikers. We have most of the brands here. All of these combine to form a soft power.
Bd has growing economy, so is everything in the upward trend but that’s not the case with Pakistan. Pakistan remained ahead until around 2015 after that it has taken a backward trend. That has also caused your brand value to go downwards. As the time passes the difference will grow further, you will see the rise of the brand value of Bangladesh further. All the examples you are giving are the things of the past not future.

So as the economy grows it raises the soft power status of Bangladesh.
 

