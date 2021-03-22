Bangladesh’s 50yrs of Independence: Queen Elizabeth II sends felicitations

Bangladesh’s 50yrs of Independence: Queen Elizabeth II sends felicitations Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has sent a message of felicitation on the occasion of Bangladesh’s 50 Years of Independence.

Published on 05:49 PM, March 22, 2021Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. AP file photoStar Digital ReportIn the message sent to Bangladesh's President M Abdul Hamid on March 21, 2021, the Queen conveyed to the President her warmest congratulations and best wishes for the people of Bangladesh and further progress and prosperity of the country, according to a statement of Bangladesh High Commission in London today."On the special occasion of your 50th Independence Day, I am delighted to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations, together with my best wishes to the people of Bangladesh," she said in the message."We share ties of friendship and affection, which remain the foundation of our partnership and are as important today as fifty years ago. After what has been a difficult year, I hope we may look forward to overcoming global health challenges and to better times in the future".The message comes when Bangladesh is holding ten-day celebrations of Mujib Borsho and the golden jubilee of the country's independence since March 17 at the National Parade Square."On the special occasion of your 50th Independence Day, I am delighted to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations, together with my best wishes to the people of Bangladesh," she said in the message."We share ties of friendship and affection, which remain the foundation of our partnership and are as important today as fifty years ago. After what has been a difficult year, I hope we may look forward to overcoming global health challenges and to better times in the future".The message comes when Bangladesh is holding ten-day celebrations of Mujib Borsho and the golden jubilee of the country's independence since March 17 at the National Parade Square.