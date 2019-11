New Delhi: Bangladeshis would rather swim in the ocean and reach Italy than come to India, the country’s outgoing envoy to New Delhi, Syed Muazzem Ali, said in a farewell speech.

The Hindu reported

Wednesday that Ali said the per capita income in India “is not that high”.

His statement comes as India’s political discourse finds itself increasingly polarised by the BJP’s bid to eject illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the country.

