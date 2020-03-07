What's new

Bangladeshis Protest Against Modi's Visit of Bangladesh

bluesky said:
Why this Gadha ka Aulad Modi should be invited to Dhaka? People should throw stones at him for doing anti-Muslim activities in India.
Sitting in Japan and instigating public is easy. Why dont you come down to BD and try following your own advice. Lets see if you have guts.
 
magra said:
Sitting in Japan and instigating public is easy. Why dont you come down to BD and try following your own advice. Lets see if you have guts.
People are doing it in India too. Social Media is power.

Fascist Hindutva Indians' day of reckoning is coming.

It's the world against Hindutva.
 
peagle said:
This is what I call self-respect.
Well I don't see a whole bunch of Hujurs and Maulanas in the crowd.

It's the people in general who are mad about this scumbag arriving in Bangladesh.
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
muslim on muslim violence has killed millions
Mr. Juggernaut - you underestimate how hated Modi is in Bangladesh.

We don't want him in here.

If Indian Govt. wants better relationship with Bangladesh, Modi Administration is the number one obstacle to it.
magra said:
Sitting in Japan and instigating public is easy. Why dont you come down to BD and try following your own advice. Lets see if you have guts.
Your H1B money at work...:p:
 
Bilal9 said:
Well I don't see a whole bunch of Hujurs and Maulanas in the crowd.

It's the people in general who are mad about this scumbag arriving in Bangladesh.
Excellent point. That goes on to prove further that in general Bangladeshi's dislike of the Indian Govt and its policies. I saw someone questioning the anecdotal claims we typically make in this regard. These videos just prove it further. You don't need to be a Jamati to be anti-Indian. In fact, I have seen hard-core leftists hating Indian Govt. policies towards its neighbours.

To clarify nonetheless- an average Bangladeshi does not have any problem with an average Indian, as long as they don't insult Islam and our country.
 
Bilal9 said:
Fascist Hindutva Indians' day of reckoning is coming.

It's the world against Hindutva.
Again where, in last few years Modi has been honoured by dozen of countries with their highest civilian awards, all of them being Muslim Countries nonetheless :D
As a matter of fact Modi should be credited with taking Hindutva Mainstream at global level ending it's pariah status.

In actuality whole world considers extremists from a different religion as primary threat and is fighting against it, guess which is it.
 
INS_Vikramaditya said:
Again where, in last few years Modi has been honoured by dozen of countries with their highest civilian awards, all of them being Muslim Countries nonetheless :D
As a matter of fact Modi should be credited with taking Hindutva Mainstream at global level ending it's pariah status.

In actuality whole world considers extremists from a different religion as primary threat and is fighting against it, guess which is it.
Sharminda qiun ho !!

Come out and say it !! :lol:

So Greta Thunberg and Rihanna are all going to be Hijabi soon?

They all hate Modi and Hindutva. So do a dozen other mega celebrities.

Nangey kar diya Indiako.
 
INS_Vikramaditya said:
Whats the first line, sry don't understand bengali
Google it.
leonblack08 said:
Excellent point. That goes on to prove further that in general Bangladeshi's dislike of the Indian Govt and its policies. I saw someone questioning the anecdotal claims we typically make in this regard. These videos just prove it further. You don't need to be a Jamati to be anti-Indian. In fact, I have seen hard-core leftists hating Indian Govt. policies towards its neighbours.

To clarify nonetheless- an average Bangladeshi does not have any problem with an average Indian, as long as they don't insult Islam and our country.
Yup my thoughts exactly...
 
