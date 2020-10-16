Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Indian and Afghanis to require round-trip tickets to enter Dubai

Bangladeshis to require round-trip tickets to enter Dubai

Published at 02:59 pm October 16th, 2020

The UAE has issued the new travel rule for India, Pakistan, Nepal and Afghanistan as wellAirlines and travel agents in the UAE have been asked to implement new procedures for visit and tourist visa holders from Bangladesh and four other countries flying into Dubai.As per the latest instructions from the authorities, visit and tourist visa holders from these five countries must hold valid round-trip tickets for entry to Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Gulf News reported on Thursday.The decision came after hundreds of passengers stranded at Dubai International Airport since Tuesday were flown back to their countries.Travellers failing to comply with the new regulations will be sent back to the same destination from where they came, on the expenses of the airlines concerned, the report said.Travel agents said they have also been informed that these passengers should have a minimum of 2,000 dirhams with them.However, the airlines did not make any announcement about this till the time of publishing this report, Gulf News said.Indians, Pakistanis deportedHundreds of passengers from India and Pakistan, who were denied entry for non-compliance of regulations for visit/tourist visa holders, were flown back home while a few dozens were cleared for entry, Indian and Pakistani missions in Dubai confirmed to Gulf News."Out of 561 stranded Pakistani passengers, the consulate managed the entry of 23 passengers into the UAE. Of the remaining, 386 have been sent back and 152 are still at the airport. Their repatriation is being arranged on various flights by tonight," a spokesperson from the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai said.Out of around 200 Indian passengers stranded at the airport, 120 were flown back to India, according to Neeraj Agrawal, consul for Press, Information and Culture at the Indian Consulate in Dubai."Over 30 were cleared for entry. The rest will be sent back tonight (Thursday)," he added.