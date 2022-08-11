Bangladeshis' deposit in Swiss banks, Swiss ambassador tells lies: FM Momen

Bangladeshis' deposit in Swiss banks​

Diplomatic CorrespondentDhakaPublished: 11 Aug 2022, 13: 06Foreign minister AK Abdul MomenForeign minister AK Abdul Momen has said the Swiss ambassador tells a lie that Bangladesh didn't seek specific information about Bangladeshis' deposit in Swiss banks.The foreign minster said this while answering queries from newsmen at his office on Thursday.When asked whether a confusion is created over the remarks of Swiss ambassador, Momen said, "She tells a lie.""I have asked Bangladesh Bank governor today and I also asked the new finance minister about the matter," the foreign minister added."We have earlier sought information from them. They didn't respond," Momen quoted the Bangladesh Bank governor telling him to make the matter public and they should not be spared by telling lies in such a way.When asked whether the foreign ministry will contact with the Swiss embassy, the foreign minister said, "Let the governor make the matter public first. We know that issues. Or let the finance ministry make a statement. Then we will say."But the Bangladesh government is yet to seek any specific information from the Swiss banks or relevant authorities.While speaking at a discussion – DCAB Talk – organized by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club on Wednesday, the Swiss ambassador in Dhaka, Nathalie Chuard, said there are allegations that most of the money deposited by Bangladeshi nationals in various banks in Switzerland is amassed illegally.