Bangladeshis' deposit in Swiss banks, Swiss ambassador tells lies: FM Momen

Bangladeshis' deposit in Swiss banks​

Swiss ambassador tells lies: Momen​

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Published: 11 Aug 2022, 13: 06

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said the Swiss ambassador tells a lie that Bangladesh didn't seek specific information about Bangladeshis' deposit in Swiss banks.
The foreign minster said this while answering queries from newsmen at his office on Thursday.

When asked whether a confusion is created over the remarks of Swiss ambassador, Momen said, "She tells a lie."

"I have asked Bangladesh Bank governor today and I also asked the new finance minister about the matter," the foreign minister added.
"We have earlier sought information from them. They didn't respond," Momen quoted the Bangladesh Bank governor telling him to make the matter public and they should not be spared by telling lies in such a way.

When asked whether the foreign ministry will contact with the Swiss embassy, the foreign minister said, "Let the governor make the matter public first. We know that issues. Or let the finance ministry make a statement. Then we will say."

While speaking at a discussion – DCAB Talk – organized by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club on Wednesday, the Swiss ambassador in Dhaka, Nathalie Chuard, said there are allegations that most of the money deposited by Bangladeshi nationals in various banks in Switzerland is amassed illegally.

rainbowrascal said:
Very undiplomatic to call an ambassador a liar
Click to expand...
Well, this is BD style or you can say BAL style. Morality is going down in the country because of many voluptuous comments made by politicians.

No wonder, our school students beat up their teachers who are strict and disciplinarian.

Momen is a gentleman but he has not been nurtured to become a dignified diplomat.
 
bluesky said:
Well, this is BD style or you can say BAL style. Morality is going down in the country because of many voluptuous comments made by politicians.

No wonder, our school students beat up their teachers who are strict and disciplinarian.

Momen is a gentleman but he has not been nurtured to become a dignified diplomat.
Click to expand...

Pot calling the kettle black...... :lol:

This is what started the whole fiasco.


 
Bilal9 said:
Pot calling the kettle black...... :lol:

This is what started the whole fiasco.


Click to expand...
The reality is the GoB people do not want the Swiss Banks to open the names of depositors because it will open a Pandora's Box whereby names of those affiliated with the govt. ministers and their cronies will come to the fore.

Alga Momen claiming the Swiss Ambassador is telling lies itself is a fabrication. I do not believe the GoB ever asked the Swiss Govt to send the list of the BD depositors.

A tug of war between BD and Switzerland will continue until a time when people forget the matter and the BAL ministers store more money in the safe Swiss haven.

By the way, I was in Zurich/ Switzerland as a transit passenger while going to Nigeria from Japan a long time ago. I went out and loved to see a part of the city including a big lake the name of which I don't remember anymore.
 
Published on 04:55 PM, August 12, 2022

Bangladeshi people living in heaven amid global recession: Foreign Minister​


Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. File photo
Star Digital Report

"The people of Bangladesh are in heaven compared to other countries amid the global recession," said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today (August 12, 2022).

A specific faction is spreading fear that Bangladesh will have a similar disaster as Sri Lanka, however, this is baseless, he told reporters after a view-exchange meeting on land acquisition for an expansion project of Sylhet Osmani International Airport, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

When asked if Switzerland would be requested for information about money launderers again, the minister replied that countries, where money is laundered, do not wish to exchange such information.

Earlier the finance ministry and Bangladesh Bank had sought information about 67 people and their money in Swiss banks. At that time, they gave information about only one person.
Although the information was sought several times, Switzerland, a friend of Bangladesh was urged not to provide misinformation, the minister said.

Bangladeshi people living in heaven amid global recession: Foreign Minister

"The people of Bangladesh are in heaven compared to other countries amid the global recession," said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today (August 12, 2022).
Nergal said:
It's absolute truth; jannatul firdaus is worse than jannatul BAL regime!

Who reject the truth, he/she is jamati , Razakar , defeated dark power of 1971! Right @UKBengali ? :sarcastic:
Click to expand...

Dude!

You should see how much Blair and Cameron have stolen.

At least BD politicians have to work for it.

Years of street agitation, jailed, beaten up.

And live in fear they will be usurped and jailed.

I know one MP in sylhet division - who was seriously beaten by RAB during BNP rule. His kidney was damaged and needs constant medical attention.

When he became MP he of course mercilessly beat up his enemies and extorted money from them.

Politics in BD is like mafia.

They need loads of money to stay alive.

Do not envy these bastards.

They live a miserable life. Their children are generally screwed up!

I thank the almighty Allah for my middle class life.
 
Nergal said:
@BananaRepublicUK , I know very well that BNP regime ( 2001-2006) was the worst regime in Bangladesh history! Much worse than present days BAL regime!
Click to expand...

I think the BNP did less extortion at local level.

Their extortion was at national level concentrated around Tariq chora and his uneducated whore of a mother. Plus letting the Saudis meddle in our religious affairs was unforgivable.

As a Sylheti Sufi Muslim I do not appreciate bombing of Mazars!!!!

I cannot ever forgive that!!!

BNP turned our country into a mini Afghanistan.

BAL HAS A VICE LIKE CRIMINAL GRIP AT LOCAL LEVEL. They run drugs and prostitution rackets!

But nationally they are running a very competent and moderate government.

If you want to make YouTube videos - make them about BALs mafia activities!!!!

Don’t post hoax videos about debt trap and covid Armageddon.

@UKBengali
@Bilal9
 

