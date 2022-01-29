Bangladeshis aspire to join BJP

Police probe confirms arrested Mumbai BJP leader is an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant: Anil Deshmukh Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said police have collected several evidence to establish that BJP leader Rubel Jonu Sheikh is a Bangladeshi national and was living illegally in Mumbai since 2011.

Shocking!Police probe confirms arrested Mumbai BJP leader is an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant: Anil DeshmukhMaharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said police have collected several evidence to establish that BJP leader Rubel Jonu Sheikh is a Bangladeshi national and was living illegally in Mumbai since 2011.investigation has revealed that the Mumbai BJP leader who was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police is a Bangladeshi national and had been living illegally in Mumbai since 2011.The BJP leader, Rubel Jonu Sheikh, president of BJP's North Mumbai Minority Cell, is accused of obtaining Indian citizenship using false documents.Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said police have collected several evidence to establish that Rubel Jonu Sheikh is a Bangladeshi national.Recently, the police arrested 24-year-old Shaikh in a crackdown on illegal immigrants and booked him under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.Police investigation has reportedly revealed that he is a Bangladeshi national who had been living in Mumbai illegally since 2011.Sources said Shaikh prepared fake identity cards such as PAN and Adhaar card with the help of fake documents.