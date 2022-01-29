What's new

Bangladeshis aspire to join BJP

Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,795
-50
11,101
Country
India
Location
India
Shocking!

Police probe confirms arrested Mumbai BJP leader is an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said police have collected several evidence to establish that BJP leader Rubel Jonu Sheikh is a Bangladeshi national and was living illegally in Mumbai since 2011.

www.indiatoday.in

Police probe confirms arrested Mumbai BJP leader is an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said police have collected several evidence to establish that BJP leader Rubel Jonu Sheikh is a Bangladeshi national and was living illegally in Mumbai since 2011.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

investigation has revealed that the Mumbai BJP leader who was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police is a Bangladeshi national and had been living illegally in Mumbai since 2011.

The BJP leader, Rubel Jonu Sheikh, president of BJP's North Mumbai Minority Cell, is accused of obtaining Indian citizenship using false documents.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said police have collected several evidence to establish that Rubel Jonu Sheikh is a Bangladeshi national.

Recently, the police arrested 24-year-old Shaikh in a crackdown on illegal immigrants and booked him under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.

Police investigation has reportedly revealed that he is a Bangladeshi national who had been living in Mumbai illegally since 2011.

Sources said Shaikh prepared fake identity cards such as PAN and Adhaar card with the help of fake documents.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

S
40 Bangladeshis arrested for illegal stay in Mumbai; fake passports, Aadhaar cards recovered
Replies
0
Views
173
Suriya
S
G
3 illegal Bangladesh immigrants, 2 agents arrested in Mumbai
Replies
1
Views
221
fallstuff
fallstuff
Riyad
Bangladeshi women are mainly trafficked to India's Bengaluru
2
Replies
15
Views
733
vishwambhar
vishwambhar
terry5
‘Do we not have any rights?’ Indian Muslims’ fear after Assam evictions
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
2K
Clutch
Clutch
Riyad
Illegal Bangladeshi migrants working in South India's Tirupur's garment sector
2
Replies
21
Views
783
tower9
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom