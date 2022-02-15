What's new

Bangladeshis asked to leave Ukraine amid Russian invasion fear​

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: February 15, 2022 17:51:39 | Updated: February 15, 2022 19:28:44
Amid rising tensions in Ukraine over Russian invasion, Bangladeshi citizens living there have been advised to leave the country temporarily.


Several other countries, including the US and some EU countries, have already issued similar notifications to their respective citizens living in Ukraine.

“In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Bangladeshi nationals in Ukraine may consider leaving Ukraine temporarily,” said Bangladesh embassy in Poland on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Bangladeshi nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travels to Ukraine. They are also requested to keep the embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the embassy to reach them where and when required,” it said in an advisory for the Bangladeshi nationals in Ukraine.

