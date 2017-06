Bangladeshis are flooding India for Eid shopping and spending big bucks

Some 150,000 shoppers from the neighbouring country are expected to arrive, with Kolkata a favoured destination.



Kolkata rush

As Eid is around the corner, a huge inflow of shoppers is expected in India from Bangladesh yet again. This time, India is likely to receive an estimated 150,000 shoppers from the neighbouring country.