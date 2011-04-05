What's new

Bangladeshis among nine countries restricted to enter Malaysia

Petronas Twin Towers are seen illuminated in blue as part of the “Light It Blue” initiative to honour front-line workers during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 30 April 2020

Petronas Twin Towers are seen illuminated in blue as part of the “Light It Blue” initiative to honour front-line workers during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 30 April 2020Reuters

Malaysia has imposed a ban on the entry of citizens of nine countries including Bangladesh.
The Southeast Asian nation imposed this ban on Thursday.

State minister for foreign affairs Shariar Alam disclosed this on his Facebook post on Saturday.
With this decision, a total of 12 countries have come under the restriction.
The nine countries are Bangladesh, USA, Britain, Brazil, Spain, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Earlier, the restriction was imposed on citizens of Philippines, Indonesia and India.
Bangladeshis who came home on leave have to wait till 31 December to enter Malaysia.
Shariar Alam said those who want to go to Malaysia to work should be aware about the matter so that they are not trapped by a section of middlemen.

There is a risk to be added to the black list, he warned.

The state minister said, “We will continue discussions, and if there is any change of the decision, the matter will be notified.”

