Black_cats
ELITE MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 8,784
- -6
Bangladeshis 2nd highest visitors to India after US
246 deported to Bangladesh in 2021Muktadir Rashid | Published: 00:02, Nov 20,2022
https://www.newagebd.net/article/186910/bangladeshis-2nd-highest-visitors-to-india-after-us
Bangladeshis are the second highest visitors to India in 2021 after the United States, according to the report of Indian home ministry published in November.
The report published on the ministry website said that a total of 15,24,469 foreigners visited India between January 1 and December 31 of 2021.
It reported that the highest 4,29,860 foreigners were from the United States of America followed by 2,40,554 from Bangladesh, 1,64,143 from United Kingdom, 80,437 from Canada, 52,544 from Nepal, 36,451 from Afghanistan, 33,864 from Australia, 33,772 from Germany, 32,064 from Portugal and 30,374 from France.
In 2021, these 10 countries accounted for 74.39 per cent of the total foreigners that visited India during the calendar year while the rest 25.61 per cent from all other countries.
The number of foreigners that visited India was 32,79,315 including 4,751 Pakistani nationals in 2020 when 61,190 were from the United States, and 37,774 from Bangladesh during the Covid-19 pandemic.
But before the pandemic, the Indian home ministry report stated that 1,09,23,084 foreigners including 39,018 Pakistani nationals visited India during the calendar year of 2019.
During the period, maximum 25,71,131 foreigners visited India from Bangladesh followed by 15,11,967 from the United States and 10,00,287 from the UK and 3,30,858 from Sri Lanka.
The Foreigners Regional Registration Office in India deported a total of 821 foreigners in 2021. Of them, 339 were Nigerians while 246 Bangladeshis and 105 Afghans.
In 2020, the number of total deported foreigners was 258 while the highest 113 of them were Bangladeshis.
A total of 2,439 long-term visas have been granted by the Indian home ministry for minority communities from three neighbouring countries in 2021, and 2,193 of them were from Pakistan, 237 from Afghanistan and nine from Bangladesh.
The Indian central government delegated its powers to grant Indian citizenship by registration or naturalisation in respect of foreigners belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian or Parsi communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to the collectors of 13 more districts and home secretaries of two more states in 2021-22.
In 2021, a total of 1,414 citizenship certificates had been granted by all authorities including the Indian home ministry.
It was not written how many of them were from Bangladesh.