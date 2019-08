Tourists from Bangladesh tops Indian inbound, still growing

Most of the Bangladeshi tourists travel to India for holiday and recreation purposes. Around 83.7 pc of travellers visit India for leisure holiday and recreation, whereas 10.28 pc come for medical purposes and 4.66 pc travellers visit for business and professional reasons.

However, it is not just India that is seeing a gush of Bangladeshi tourists but the same is true the other way around as Bangladesh receives a majority of its international tourists from India. However, the number is small in comparison.

Md Mohiuddin Helal, CEO, River and Green Tours spoke about how Bangladesh is planning to target tourists from West Bengal and said that the people from West Bengal are visiting Bangladesh because of the similar festivals and for their roots. He urged the governments to take more initiative in this regard.