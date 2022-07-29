What's new

Bangladeshi tech company hired for Mexican government’s AI chatbot

Good stuff.
IT sector in BD has been growing at 35-40% per annum average since 2009.

Chatbots are automated conversational programs offering customers a more personalized way to access information
"Bangladeshi tech company Reve Chat is providing the Mexican government with access to information-based services with its AI-enabled chatbot catering to Mexicans, highlighting Bangladesh’s growing tech sector to the global market. "

"The global chatbot market was worth $526 million in 2021. It is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 23.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030), according to Straits Research, a market research organization specializing in research and analytics."
 

