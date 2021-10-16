Bangladeshi teacher Prof Rashid named in international list of scientists Dr Rashid is an advisory professor at the department of pharmacy in State University of Bangladesh (SUB)

Bangladeshi teacher Prof Rashid named in the international list of scientists

Published at 07:02 pm October 16th, 2021

Photo of Bangladeshi Pharmacy Professor Dr Rashid named in the international list of scientists by AD Scientific Index 2021Dr Rashid is an advisory professor at the department of pharmacy in State University of Bangladesh (SUB)Dr Abdul Rashid, a university teacher in Bangladesh, has been enlisted among the top scientists of the world at the AD Scientific Index 2021.Born in Meherpur’s Gangni upazila, Dr Rashid is an advisory professor at the department of pharmacy in State University of Bangladesh (SUB). Prior to this, he was a professor at the department of pharmaceutical chemistry and the Dean of pharmacy in Dhaka University.The list was published on October 10 this year. The list was compiled based on citations and other indexes from more than 700,000 scientists from 13,531 universities in 206 countries around the world. It placed Dr Rashid’s name under pharmaceutical chemistry in first position, both in the Dhaka University and Bangladesh category of the index.According to his family members, Dr Rashid passed his secondary exams and higher secondary exams from institutions of Gangni and Meherpur. He later got admitted to Dhaka University. He is the eldest among three brothers.Dr Rashid said: "In addition to trying to achieve economic prosperity, we need to focus on research. Higher education at the university level can never be complete without basic research.”