British-Bangladeshi family killed after joining IS in Syria

Published at 07:26 pm June 28th, 2019

Three sons from the Mannan family were killed fighting for the extremist group while seven more - including three young children - died in an airstrike.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Mannan's son Shalim said: "They are all dead. It's over, finished. We had been trying to find out for some time what had happened to them and it was only confirmed to us recently from Syria.

আইসিসে যোগ দেওয়া ব্রিটিশ-বাংলাদেশি পরিবারটির ১২ সদস্যই এখন মৃত

Twelve members of the British-Bangladeshi militant family are now dead.

Family house of Sylhet. It has been suggested that in May 2015, the families of the Mannan family entered Turkey via Turkey. On the other hand, when they did not return to Britain when they were away from Bangladesh, the concerned relatives reported their disappearance to the police.