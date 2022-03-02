Bangladeshi sailor reportedly killed in Ukraine missile attack​

Staff CorrespondentChattogramPublished: 02 Mar 2022, 14:17A BSC official said a missile attacked the ship's bridgeCollectedA Bangladeshi ship stranded in Ukraine’s Olvia port has been attacked at 5:10 pm local time. A sailor has reportedly been killed in the missile attack.Confirming the attack, a sailor on board the ship named Banglar Samriddhi told Prothom Alo, “Air strike has been carried out on our ship at around 5:10 in the evening local time. We are trying to put out the fire.”Another sailor also confirmed the news.The ship with 29 crews, all Bangladeshi nationals, has been stuck at the port of Olvia in Ukraine since 24 February amid a Russian attack on the country.Banglar Samriddhi shipCollectedSazid Hossain, a commandant of Marine Academy, confirmed the death on a Facebook post. The news has been making rounds on social media, especially on Facebook groups of sailors. But the news of death cannot be confirmed officially.Azizul Haque, brother of a sailor on board the ship and a physician of Tangail civil surgeon office, told Prothom Alo, “The ship has been attacked. Pray for our brothers.”Bangladesh Shipping Corporation’s (BSC) executive director Pijush Dutta could not be reached for comment over the issue. BSC’s managing director commodore Suman Mahmud Sabbir did not respond to calls either.A BSC official said a missile attacked the ship's bridge.