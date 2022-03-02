What's new

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack at Ukraine port

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack at Ukraine port

The goods-laden ship "Banglar Samriddhi" is stranded at the port due to the Russian invasion
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack at Ukraine port​

The goods-laden ship “Banglar Samriddhi” is stranded at the port due to the Russian invasion




Hadisur Rahman Bangla Tribune
Tribune Report
March 3, 2022 3:03 AM

A Bangladeshi sailor, at a ship of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation stranded at the Olvia seaport, has been killed in a missile attack in Ukraine. The deceased Hadisur Rahman, was a crew member.
The goods-laden ship “Banglar Samriddhi”, owned by state-run Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, was anchored at the port before the Russian invasion began on February 24.

There were 29 crew, all Bangladeshi nationals, at the ship.

Asked why they could not be rescued in six days, Mahbub Alam Local advisory to Bangladesh Poland embassy told Dhaka Tribune: "The Bangladesh embassy could not evacuate the team of sailors due to legal complications. However, the Polish embassy is working to provide them with legal assistance."

According to information provided on the website of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, the ship remained anchored in Ukraine since February 22.

The vessel “Banglar Samriddh”i is a bulk carrier built in 2018 and currently sailing under the flag of Bangladesh.

When contacted, Mahbub Alam, local advisory to Bangladeshis at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Warsaw told Dhaka Tribune that the Bangladesh embassy could not evacuate the team of sailors earlier due to legal complications.

“However, the Polish embassy is working to provide them with legal assistance," he said.
 

