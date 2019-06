"Mahbub Rahman attacked the house of Ranada Prasad Saha on 7 May 1971 in Narayanganj. He was accompanied by local razakars as well as 20-25 members of the Pakistani occupation force. Besides, he was a supporter of the fanatic religious political party Jamaat. Three times they competed in the local union parishad election but could not win. "

Prior to independence, Ranada Prasad Saha did business in both the cities of Kolkata and Dhaka. There was deep sympathy with the Prime Minister of undivided Bengal, Surabardi. He also established a large number of educational and charitable institutions in different places of Bangladesh. 'Bharateshwari Homes' was established in Mirzapur for women's expansion.







৪৮ বছর পর মিলল বিচার! দানবীর রণদা প্রসাদ খুনে ফাঁসির সাজা রাজাকার মাহবুবের