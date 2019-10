Bangladeshi products becoming popular in Saudi market: envoy

DHAKA, Oct 1, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Golam Moshi said different Bangladeshi products, including pharmaceuticals, food and readymade garments (RMG), are becoming popular in Saudi Arabian market.“The demand of Bangladesh’s RMG products is increasing in Saudi Arabian market day by day. The economic relations between the two friendly nations are in upward trend,” he said while visiting the Bangladesh pavilion at the three-day “Pharmaceuticals, Medical Equipment and Food” fair at Riyadh in the KSA, said a press release here today.The ‘Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)’ has organised the fair, which started on Monday. A total of 200 organisations from 21 countries, including Bangladesh, are participating in the fair.Golam Moshi hoped that Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals and food products will become more popular through participating in the fair.Among others, Minister of the Embassy SM Anisul Haque, Economic Minister Dr Mohammad Abul Hasan and First Secretary (Press) Mohammed Fokhrul Islam attended on the occasion.