Bangladeshi peacekeepers rescue 32 Chinese workers in Central African Republic

On December 16, 2020, an armed rebel group launched an attack at a gold mine in Gaga region and took away six vehicles, an ISPR press release issued today said.Following the attack, 32 Chinese workers fled the gold mine and sought shelter from a patrolling team of Bangladeshi peacekeepers, the release signed by ISPR Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan said.The workers were given necessary primary treatment and food, it stated.The permanent representative of China at the UN has formally thanked the Bangladeshi peacekeepers for providing security and shelter to the Chinese nationals, the press release added.