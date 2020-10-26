Bangladeshi peacekeeper killed in road accident in Central African Republic





Representational photo

A Bangladeshi peacekeeper has been killed, and two others have been severely injured, in a road accident in the Central African Republic.The deceased was identified as lance corporal Md Abdullah Al Mamun (driver). Seargent Md Abdul Samad and soldier Moklesur Rahman were seriously injured in the accident, a press release says.A specialised team of Bangladeshi peacekeepers were travelling to Bangui from Kaga Port on 25 October, 2020. A water tanker lost control on the way, collided with a railing of a bridge in N'Délé and dropped into a 20-25-feet-deep canyon.The injured are now in ICU at the United Nations level 2 Hospital in the capital Bangui. They will soon be sent to Uganda for advanced treatmen