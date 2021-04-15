Bangladeshi passport now 11th weakest globally

The index released on Tuesday by Henley & Partners placed Bangladesh at the 100th position among 110 spots

15 April, 2021, 10:15 pmLast modified: 15 April, 2021, 11:05 pmThe Bangladeshi passport is the 11th weakest globally and one with the passport can travel to just 41 out of 227 countries around the world without a prior visa, according to the second quarter edition of Henley Passport Index 2021.The index released on Tuesday by Henley & Partners placed Bangladesh at the 100th position among 110 spots. Lebanon and Sudan are also holding the same position. Bangladesh ranked 101st in the first quarter edition published in January.The recent edition of the index ranked passports of 199 countries in 110 spots, based on the number of destinations their holders can travel to without a prior visa. Though Bangladesh's ranking has moved one notch up, the number of countries its passport holders can visit without a prior visa has not changed.Among the 41 destinations that a Bangladeshi can travel to, 16 are in Africa, 11 in the Caribbean, seven in Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand), six in Asia, and one in South America.With a Bangladeshi passport, it is not possible to visit any European country without a visa.Meanwhile, Japanese passport holders are allowed to go to a record 193 destinations visa-free, which is why the passport holds the top position on the index.Singapore remains in the 2nd place, with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 192, while Germany and South Korea again share the 3rd place, having access to 191 destinations.South Asia lacks freedom to travelMost South Asian countries are among the lowest performers in the index, meaning their citizens significantly lack freedom to travel.The passport of the Maldives is the most powerful in South Asia (ranked 60th) enabling visa-free entry to 87 countries, followed by India (84th), Bhutan (89th), and Sri Lanka (99th).Bangladesh is in the fifth position in South Asia, above Nepal (103rd) and Pakistan (107th).Afghanistan is at the bottom of the ranking in South Asia and also in the world. Its people can visit only 26 destinations worldwide without acquiring a visa in advance.Dr Christian H Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners and inventor of the passport index concept, said, "While nobody expects a return to pre-pandemic mobility levels anytime soon, the outlook now is certainly more hopeful than it was even a few months ago."The latest Henley Passport Index ranking is a reminder that economic recovery and development are dependent on global mobility, including personal travel freedom, and that passport power should never be taken for granted."