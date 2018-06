Two wheeler special supplement

Bangladeshi motorcycle industry revs toward record numbers

More than half a dozen of firms are establishing facilities to assemble and manufacture two-wheelers.Every day new buyers are visiting the sales centers in their quest for faster mobility, be that in traffic congested big cities, small towns or in rural areas. Emergence of ride sharing has given further impetus to the once slow growing sector. Now more than 1,000 bikes are sold daily, which was just half of daily sales five years ago, according to data collected from industry insiders.



Operators now predict that the market would grow many folds in the next two-three years because of rising incomes, steady growth of economy and favourable policy and tariff structure that encourages assembling, leading to the eventual manufacturing. This is expected to gradually end import of completely built bikes into the country.

Presently, only around 19 percent of households in Bangladesh have motorcycles, which is less than that of neighboring countries such as India where 47 percent of households have bikes. In China, 60 percent of households own two-wheelers. The percentage of households having bikes is 43 percent in Pakistan, 83 percent in Malaysia and 87 percent in Thailand, said Mukesh Sharma, managing director & chief executive of Runner Automobiles. Elasticity of vehicle ownership increases exponentially when the GDP per capita PPP (Purchasing Power Parity) of a country is crosses $4000. This is a clear indicator of potential of growth in automobile sector for Bangladesh as its GDP per capita PPP currently is hovering around $4,500, he added.

He said total sales of bikes would exceed 10 lakh by 2021 if the existing import duty and manufacturing policy remains unchanged.



Sales of bikes shot up 44 percent year-on-year to 3.87 lakh units in 2017 from a year ago. This was the highest sales of bikes in a year, said Das of ACI Motors, a concern of ACI Ltd.

All the major players will start assembling in the next couple of years, said Islam. Rancon is setting up a plant to assemble Japanese Suzuki brand bikes in Gazipur, nearly kilometer north from Dhaka city.